AEW Wrestler Celebrates Dick Cheney's Death, Mamdani's 'Muslim' Win

“DICK CHENEY IS DEAD AND A MUSLIM IS MAYOR OF NYC WE UP," Mansoor wrote on

Tuesday night, AEW wrestler Mansoor celebrated the death of former Vice President Dick Cheney and the election of socialist Zohran Mamdani as New York City mayor.

"DICK CHENEY IS DEAD AND A MUSLIM IS MAYOR OF NYC WE UP," Mansoor wrote on X, posting a photo alongside TNA wrestler Mustafa Ali.

Mansoor, whose real name is Mansoor Al-Shehail, is best known for his stint in WWE, where he became the first Saudi Arabian-born performer to compete in the promotion. He has worked with AEW and its sister promotion, Ring of Honor, since 2024.

For reference, Ali has not shared the post on his social media accounts. It's unclear why Mansoor included Ali in the post.

Nonetheless, the post is abhorrent.

Regardless of Mansoor’s political beliefs or feelings toward Cheney, the former vice president died from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease this week. Cheney leaves behind a family, including his wife of 61 years.

Notice we have no issue with Mansoor supporting Mamdani, despite our feelings towards him as a politician. Voicing a political opinion and mocking death are not the same.

And celebrating death continues to be a problem among those who do not agree with Republicans and conservatives. It happened with Rush Limbaugh in 2021 and with Charlie Kirk this year.

Those who celebrate death on the basis of ideological disagreement should be held accountable. There's a difference between accountability and cancel culture.

Graving dancing is not a form of exercising free speech. It's cruel, unnecessary, and unprofessional.

Thus, we hope AEW addresses Mansoor's post. OutKick requested a comment from the promotion, but has yet to hear back. We will update this article if we do.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, defeated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa on Tuesday. He then tried appealing to Trump in his victory speech.

"New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants, and as of tonight, led by an immigrant," Mamdani said. "So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get any of us, you will have to get through all of us."

Cringe.