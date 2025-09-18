ABC’s ‘The View’ Ignores Jimmy Kimmel Suspension After False Claim About Charlie Kirk

Honestly, ABC should have let the ladies of “The View" say what they wanted. Despite the reaction from the left, ABC's case against Kimmel is strong.

On Thursday, ABC's "The View" skipped the news that the network had suspended late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over his lies about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Considering the ladies on set feel a need to discuss every major news story, especially those in which they pin against Donald Trump, it's fair to deduce that ABC ordered them to avoid any mention of Kimmel's situation.

For background, Kimmel falsely claimed that the "MAGA gang" murdered Kirk on Monday.ABC pulled Kimmel off the air on Wednesday night after Nexstar announced it would "indefinitely preempt" Kimmel's program on its 32 ABC affiliates.

"Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located," Nexstar broadcasting chief Andrew Alford said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Deadline, Kimmel refused to correct his false statement about Kirk's alleged assassin. You can read our thoughts about the decision and Kimmel's future here or below:

Honestly, ABC should have let the ladies of "The View" say what they wanted. Despite the reaction from the left, ABC's case against Kimmel is strong.

The network did not take him off-air for expressing an opinion or a joke, as CNN and MSNBC pundits claim. ABC took him off-air because he spread a verifiably false claim and wouldn't correct it.

Those accusing ABC of violating Kimmel's free speech rights—like the left-wing journalists in our mentions—should understand that free speech doesn't preclude an employer from punishing an employee for bad or unethical behavior.

By definition, Kimmel's comments were unethical.

It will be interesting to see how long ABC bars "The View" from discussing the topic. At some point, Sunny Hostin and Co. will probably break and say something about it, even though they were told not to