ABC Presidential Debate Moderator Linsey Davis Links Trump To KKK

ABC News announced last week that David Muir and Linsey Davis would co-moderate the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on Sep. 10.

On the surface, the exclusion of George Stephanopoulos suggested ABC would conduct a more moderate debate presentation. Stephanopoulos worked under Bill Clinton and remains a prominent mouthpiece of the Democrat Party.

Muir anchors "World News Tonight" and mostly sticks to the news. Davis is less of a known commodity, stuck hosting ABC News Live "Prime" on YouTube.

But then came Monday night at the DNC.

ABC had Davis front and center for its coverage, during which she teased how she'd handle her moderator duties next month. Earlier in the broadcast, Davis echoed talking points from the Harris-Walz campaign by linking Trump to the – wait for it – KKK.

"As you know, former President Donald Trump is expected to go campaign in Howell, Michigan, tomorrow. Many people are aware that a month ago, in Howell, KKK protesters marched in the streets with the white robes on and suggested that they support Donald Trump," Davis said.

"I’m curious if you make anything about that connection and him going in particularly to Howell tomorrow."

Is Stephanopoulos still available?

Davis' gross remarks come on the heels of Harris declining to participate in a Sept. 4 debate with Fox News – at least according to Trump.

"I am not surprised by this development because I feel that she knows it is very difficult, at best, for her to defend her record setting Flip-Flopping on absolutely everything she once believed in, including her statements that THERE WILL BE NO FRACKING IN PENNSYLVANIA and her HORRIBLE Performance on the Border," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social Monday night.

In place of the Fox News debate, Trump says he will participate in a town hall in Pennsylvania with Fox News host Sean Hannity. Trump also agreed to debate Harris again on Sept. 25 with NBC News.

While OutKick and Fox News do share common ownership, it's hard to dispute that FNC moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum are more objective anchors than whom ABC or NBC have to offer.

And that's why Kamala won't participate.

See, it's not that Fox would help Trump. It's that Fox is not on Harris' team. ABC and NBC are.

Harris might need some assistance when it comes to defending her role at the Southern border, inflation, crime, and winning the nominee without the input of voters.

Linsey Davis will be there to provide that assistance for Kamala.