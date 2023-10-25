Ana Maria Markovic Leans Into Most Beautiful Soccer Player Debate

Videos by OutKick

Soccer player Ana Maria Markovic is going to let the fans battle it out over this one.

The Croatian soccer player I dubbed the “World’s Hottest Soccer Player” back in like 2022 as part of my responsibilities here at Outkick, fired up Twitter Tuesday and leaned right into the debate that has been raging around the world.

Is she the “World’s Hottest Soccer Player” or the “Most Beautiful Female Footballer?”

“For you to decide,” the coy Markovic tweeted to her fans.

I’m already on the record as a ‘YES’ vote. I’ve studied Instagram where Markovic now has three million followers and I have yet to find a legitimate competitor for the Croatian National Team member who plays in the Swiss Women’s Super League with the club Grasshopper.

Some losers would say Swiss soccer player Alisha Lehmann deserves to be in the conversation and I would tell those losers that any woman with a neck tattoo is disqualified for being the world’s most beautiful soccer player.

It’s an instant disqualifier.

Yes, I’m aware that Lehmann claims some well-known celebrity offered her $100k for a one-night stand. Doesn’t matter.

Give me Markovic in this debate every single day of the week.

Speaking of debate, it’s nice to see the European ladies lean into this stuff I’ve concocted over the years. It’s like Alica Schmidt the German track social media superstar. I named her something like the “World’s Hottest Track Athlete” like five years ago when she had something like 10k followers. Now she has 4.7 million and appears on tabloids around the world.

Yes, these ladies are incredible athletes. Yes, they’re beautiful. Yes, we can combine the two and appreciate beautiful athletes. The world won’t implode. Actually, the world should have more debates like this instead of fights over land people have been fighting over for thousands of years.

My version of debate is much healthier.

Is there a soccer player out there that needs to be on the radar of the OutKick Culture Department?

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com