Amy Coney Barrett Makes Joke About Pro-Abortion Protestors, Breaks Left-Wing Brains

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett made an appearance at the Federalist Society’s annual convention. She gave some remarks and took a moment to make fun of the pro-abortion protestors who have been outside of her home.

The black-tie dinner held at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station was marking the organization’s 40th anniversary. It was also the first dinner the Federalist Society has had since Roe v. Wade was overturned earlier this year.

After that decision, pro-abortion protestors stationed themselves outside of conservative justices’ homes. Coney Barrett took her opportunity to poke fun at the people protestors.

“Thank you, it’s really nice to have a lot of noise made that’s not by protesters outside my house,” she said.

It’s refreshing to hear someone mock people who post up outside their house because they have nothing better to do.

You can protest all you want, but it’s a two-way street, folks. Someone could make a relatively toothless joke about you.

Perish the thought.

Still, people on the left were none-to-pleased.

Amy Coney Barrett mocks peaceful protesters during her speech at the Federalist Society gala



She got $2 MILLION for her book on how judges should be unbiased



She said “the end of a legal career is building the kingdom of God”



This is the Supreme Court Roberts want us to revere — Lindy Li (@lindyli) November 12, 2022

Handmaiden Amy Coney Barrett isn’t a judge, she’s a highly unqualified, disrespectful, feckless extremist who stole a SCOTUS seat. Protesters are not the problem, she is. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 13, 2022

As you can see, those were the kind of congruent reactions to a little joke that we’ve come to expect.

A few of Coney-Barrett’s colleagues were also on hand. Justice Samuel Alito — who wrote the opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which Roe v. Wade was overturned — also received a big ovation.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh were also on hand and got hearty rounds of applause.

This is not the first time that justices have spoken at Federalist Society events. Kavanaugh spoke at the event in 2019.

