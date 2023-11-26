Amon-Ra St. Brown The Latest Victim Of NFL’s Ridiculous Fine Crusade

Videos by OutKick

Amon-Ra St. Brown became the latest victim of the NFL’s crusade to rob its players through fines.

During a game against the Chicago Bears last week, the Detroit Lions wide receiver went to make a block on a run play. As he prepared to make the block on Jaquan Brisker, he lowered his head ever so slightly to initiate contact. Because the NFL wants players to not initiate contact twitch their heads, the league fined St. Brown.

It’s not just running backs: The NFL fined #Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown $43,709 for this block last week against Chicago.



St. Brown is wearing No. 14 here. The league has been cracking down on lowering the head to initiate contact. pic.twitter.com/8vJ5MLgeK4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2023

While the action is subtle and not violent, it’s the right assessment. The NFL doesn’t want players leading with the crown of their helmets, which St. Brown did.

So what price did the league demand from the wide receiver for his crime? A shocking $43,709.

The NFL Can’t Continue To Fine Players Like Amon-Ra St. Brown These Ridiculous Amounts

How in the ever-living heck does this merit almost $44k? Yes, St. Brown led with his helmet. However, the hit was not vicious by any means, the wide receiver didn’t leave his feet and didn’t have a violent follow-through with his head. Moreover, Brisker substantially threw back the wide receiver after sustaining the contact.

Roger Goodell must have needed some extra spending money for his upcoming weekend to Vegas.

St. Brown rightfully voiced his frustration by saying that the fine equals 5% of his annual salary. After utilizing my Will Hunting-level math skills (heavy dose of sarcasm right there), I can confirm that’s true.

Who knows how much the wide receiver is actually hurting, but it’s still an insane amount.

What’s even more mind-boggling is the NFL has doubled its amount of infractions from last year in just 11 weeks. Furthermore, the league exceeded its amount of money collected from these fines.

The entire 2022 NFL season:

• 166 infractions

• $15,448,694 in fines



Through Week 11 of 2023:

• 326 infractions

• $15,578,867 in fines pic.twitter.com/c1bt0J4Ref — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 26, 2023

The NFL’s renewed emphasis on player safety has lots of merit. But fining multiple players with these obscene amounts is not a justifiable way to make the game safer.