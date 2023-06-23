Americans Have Sent $113 Billion To Ukraine While Ignoring Border And Other Issues Here: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Due to a Pentagon “accounting error” we- the US taxpayers- will now have more money freed up to…send to Ukraine.

What an enormous slap in the face.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

To date, WE, and yes I mean WE the American people, have sent a whopping $113 billion to protect and defend Ukraine.

Yes, all while leaving our own border, like an open, oozing and pussing sore of national insecurity.

But in case you thought the endless flow of dollars to Ukraine- more accurately Zelenskyy- was drying up anytime soon, well no.

That tracksuit wearing con artist still has his blank check and more money is on the way.

Surprise!

Christmas has come early for Zelenskyy now that the Pentagon identified a bookkeeping error that will free up even more money for Ukraine funding.

Apparently, the Pentagon overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by $6.2 billion over the past two years, resulting in a surplus that will be used for future security packages.

Oh goodie!

As if $113 billion wasn’t enough, now Ukraine will have more to work with in this never-ending war that will cannot and will not win without endless and continual propping up by you and me, the American taxpayer!

Now don’t get me wrong, I support the Ukrainian cause and the Ukrainian people but let’s take off the rose-colored and politically correct glasses here and be honest. This is unsustainable .

And it’s not just the war that’s gonna cost us. The aftermath is gonna cost us too.

The World Bank, Ukrainian government, The European Commission and the UN estimate reconstruction and recovery of Ukraine will cost about $411 billion dollars after a year of war.

Damn, I don’t know about y’all but that’s a little rich for my blood.

We’ve got homeless veterans on our street corners that are supposed to fend for themselves, but we’ve got the cash to defend Ukraine in perpetuity?

KYIV, UKRAINE – APRIL 23: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a press conference at the Independence Square metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine on April 23, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

At some point, enough is enough. These two nations should be coming to the bargaining table and working out a diplomatic solution but that’ll never happen so long as we keep funneling money into Zelenskyy ego.

Ukraine ain’t gonna win this unless we go over and win it for them and then guess what, we are at full-blown war with Russia. On behalf of Ukraine.

Y’all cool with that? Because I’m not. The military industrial complex loves that idea as so do the Neocons and dirty Dems who benefit, but we the people, do not.

But hey, since those who run the US Military are now about wokeness and rainbows instead of combat and mission readiness. Perhaps you could spare this brave queen to go fight for Ukraine…

I’m sure he will have Putin shaking in his boots.

Moral of the story here is this, if we aren’t willing to fight and fund our own interests, we shouldn’t be fighting and funding the interests of another nation. Period. End of story.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.