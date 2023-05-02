Americans Can’t Continue Turning A Blind Eye To The Border | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

An illegal immigrant murders his neighbors – execution style – but the Left still blames the gun that apparently went rogue all by itself.

Oh, you know I have some Final Thoughts.

Meet Francisco Oropesa, the Mexican National AKA illegal immigrant who shot five of his neighbors, including an 8-year-old child, in Texas over the weekend reportedly over them asking him to stop firing his rifle in his yard after midnight.

But I’m sure you’ll just be shocked to know that not only is Francisco Oropesa an illegal alien with no legal right to be in Texas or the USA as a whole, but he’s…wait for it…a criminal illegal alien who has been previously deported with multiple illegal re-entries and god knows what else on his record.

But the Left wants you to believe this is just another incident wherein magical guns go berserk all on their own, so we must better regulate them.

Hmm, well I’m just spitballing here but perhaps instead of infringing on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding Americans we just keep illegal immigrants and especially felon illegal immigrants from doing whatever the hell they please and tap dancing all over our national sovereignty and basic laws.

But maybe I’m just being silly, folks.

Maybe Francisco Oropesa was just here illegally in search of the American Dream but his damn neighbors just weren’t letting him live his best life in this country he has no right to be in. I bet that’s it.

And clearly, our wide open border does nothing but enrich our country. And as we know, Second amendment rights for Americans, bad! Unlimited rights for illegals, good!

Oh, and the border is definitely secure. The Democrats say so.

We now live in the upside down, folks.

We live in a country where law-abiding citizens are told we should give up our rights and freedoms but thugs, felons and illegals should be allowed to run roughshod and do whatever the hell they please because Democrats need votes and some RINOs need cheap labor for their donors.

And I don’t care what the Libs say about illegals committing fewer crimes than citizens.

That’s not a flex or an excuse or accolade to celebrate. Our country is lawless already. The last thing we need is to import more crime and lawlessness.

And while most crimes are preventable, I for damn sure know that every act of violence and every crime committed by an illegal immigrant or by their “prodigy” “DREAMER” off-spring was fully preventable.

And guess what friends, next week on May 11th it’s about to get a whole hell of a lot worse.

Turning Blind Eye To The Border

But the Democrats won’t tell you that because they’ve come up with a workaround.

They’re gonna start processing these people in Guatemala and Columbia so as to reduce the appearance of a large-scale border invasion.

They’ll process them there out of your sight and then usher them in here. It’s still an invasion, it just won’t look as obvious. They’ll call it “refugee resettlement.”

I know a lot of you have turned a blind eye to the border but what’s coming is about to smack you square in the face.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

