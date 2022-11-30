American Offers Green Card To Iranian Woman Who Became A Star During USA Match

Hey Iranian ladies, how badly do you want to experience some freedom?

Gamblin’ Michigan Man Joey Knish knows an opportunity to shoot his shot when he sees one and Tuesday it was time to test the waters with the Iranian woman who popped up during a crowd shot looking like she was about to face repression back home.

Knish did what any single (or soon-to-be divorced guys) would’ve done in the situation. He took a shot. He asked the Internet to find that woman to offer up a green card.

Who is the hot Iranian woman from the USA match? Help the American, Joey Knish, who wants to give her a green card. / Twitter

Now, THIS is the Internet I grew up with.

The wokes ruined the internet when they went after Brent Musburger for getting boned up over Katherine Webb during the 2013 Alabama national championship game. It’s been downhill ever since. Uncle Brent was deemed “creepy” and pretty much canceled by the most miserable human beings on the planet.

Thanks to Knish, a little bit of that old-school Internet flare came right back as he asked for help giving away a green card to this woman.

If anybody knows this girl and she’s looking for a green card to escape the tyranny of Iran, my DMs are open. pic.twitter.com/kC8y6mpElJ — Joey Knish (@JoeyKnish22) November 29, 2022

It didn’t take long before the miserable human beings showed up to ruin Knish’s fun. First up is Kwabena who wanted to have some deep intellectual conversation while the likes of myself and Knish are thinking back to the days when people had fun on the Internet.

Why do americans always think they live in heaven and that everybody want to come live there. She was able to pay for a flight to Qatar, why do you think she needs your help? If she want asylum she would probably live in Qatar than us. — Kwabena (@kobbysway) November 30, 2022

The woke feminists wanted to have their say on the matter. Of course they did.

Can you not turn a women's revolution into an occasion for you to find a mommy bangmaid from overseas? Exhausting. — WOMEN LIFE FREEDOM ♀️ (@Lembdadelta1) November 30, 2022

NjaYam seems mad.

Get yourself a transgender woman from Michigan and leave people who don't f*ck with western philosophy alone — NjaYam (@_LastNumber_) November 30, 2022

Crypto Dawg clearly wouldn’t have been a fan of Musburger like us men who love to eat meat, drink beer and fart on each other at the golf course.

And then they say we the Muslims are the ones who treat women like trash, look at u looking at a woman just as a mere object & that too a Muslim woman who aren't cheap like u are used to hanging with, they aren't that type u think they are! They aren't gold diggers for green card — Crypto The Super Doge (@CryptoTheSpDoge) November 30, 2022

And let’s finish with tolerant Mango. Knish just tried to offer up a green card and this pronoun gets all offended. That’s not tolerant, Mango.