Netflix’s New True Crime Kidnapping Documentary Looks Electric

Netflix might have a major hit on its hands with “American Nightmare.”

It’s not a secret true crime series are all the rage these days. It seems like there’s a new true crime podcast or show popping up daily.

Americans can’t get enough stories about crime, especially those that are brutally violent and sinister. Need proof? Look at the interest in the University of Idaho murders and accused killer Brian Kohberger.

Americans love blood and mystery. Well, it appears Netflix is going to lean even further into the trend with “American Nightmare.”

The trailer dropped Wednesday morning, and it looks like the three-part true crime documentary is going to be absolutely incredible. Smash the play button below and enjoy.

“American Nightmare” tells a fascinating true story.

Netflix describes the plot of the documentary as, “After a home invasion and abduction, a young couple’s recounting of the events is too far fetched for the police to believe. Why did the victims seem so calm? Was it all a hoax? From the filmmakers behind The Tinder Swindler, this three-part docuseries unravels the consequences of our cultural rush to judgment, and the damage done when law enforcement decides the truth can’t possibly be true.”

That’s a solid description for sure without giving anything away. If you want to dig deeper, search “Denise Huskins” and “Aaron Quinn” on Google.

The kidnapping of Huskins is straight out of a movie, which is why some coined it the “Gone Girl” kidnapping. However, as shown in the trailer, police were very skeptical of the story Quinn and Huskins told.

That’s about as much as I can say without spoiling the entire thing.

Will “American Nightmare” be Netflix’s next great hit? (Credit: Netflix)

What I will say is Netflix does a handful of things very well, and great documentaries are right at the top of the list.

“The Last Dance,” “Girl in the Picture,” “Fyre,” the entire “Untold” series, “The Staircase,” “Till Murder Do Us Part,” “Get Gotti” and several other documentaries are all outstanding on the streaming giant. Now, Netflix is gearing up to do it again with “American Nightmare.” I truly believe people are going to be shocked by the true story that unfolds. You can catch it on January 17th. As a true crime fanatic, I can’t wait to see how it plays out. Let’s hope it doesn’t let us down, and sound off with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.