AMC Theaters Realized Dynamic Viewing Options Idea Sucked, Will Not Charge For Better Seats

Videos by OutKick

AMC Theaters has reversed course and will no longer have dynamic pricing for better seats. The movie ticketing company recently announced they have decided to end their “Sightline” ticket tiered system immediately after realizing that nobody wanted movie tickets to go the direction of concerts and sporting events.

This is why AMC needs to make sure to read OutKick on a daily basis. They would have known that I absolutely ripped the idea apart as far back as FEBRUARY. Took ya long enough and you would have saved a lot of money on ads and marketing!

AMC Theaters will reverse their dynamic pricing ticket structure. (Getty Images)

Earlier this year AMC announced that moviegoers would be able to purchase a movie ticket as part of a three-tiered system. There was the “Preferred” level which allowed people to sit in the best seats in the middle of the theater for an upcharge, followed by the “Standard” level which were the surrounding seats that sold for regular cost. Finally, the “Value” tier was for those that wanted the cheapest tickets and those were found in the worst parts of the theater – the first couple of rows where people are straining their necks for hours at a time.

The company has now said it realized that nobody wanted the first couple of rows – even if they were cheaper. Uhh, ya think? You’re lucky people are even going to the theaters in the first place – yet alone trying to tell them that they are poor and embarrass them with everyone knowing they bought the cheapest tickets prices. How’s that going to work out well for someone on a first date?

STOP INCREASING PRICES ON EVERYTHING

The real reason why AMC cancelled the program was more likely because not only did the moviegoers not want it, but none of the movie chain’s competitors tried adopting their policy. Once the AMC suits saw that nobody was trying to copy them, they realized that they overestimated people’s desire to pay more for a better seat at the movies like it’s a Taylor Swift concert.

The dynamic pricing never really made sense in the first place when you really think about it. Unless one was going to the movie during its opening weekend, they could easily just buy the cheaper seats or a standard seat and then just make their way over to the preferred seating with no problem. It’s not like there’s a damn ticket agent guarding every row.

As the price of everything goes up these days, this is a win for the people. It also just shows how incompetent major corporations can be. At a time when people are barely leaving their houses still – especially not going to the movies, you would make it more difficult and less of an incentive to get them to come by. I’d expect a storyline from a straight-to-video movie