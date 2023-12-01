Amazon Prime Chooses Bill Belichick For Patriots’ TNF Promotion Because None Of Their Players Are Good Enough

Videos by OutKick

The New England Patriots are so bad, Amazon Prime couldn’t pick a player from its roster to use in a promotion for their game next week.

During last night’s Dallas Cowboys-Seattle Seahawks matchup, Amazon Prime displayed a graphic promoting next week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers. Normally, advertisers want to choose a recognizable player to convince people to tune in to the game. That’s why they chose T.J. Watt for the Steelers, one of the best edge rushers in the league.

But for the Patriots, Prime had a much harder time figuring out who to choose as the marketable star player. It was such a struggle, in fact, that they didn’t even choose a player.

Instead, Prime settled on Bill Belichick, the head coach of the Patriots. If you can name me the last time a network had to settle on using a head coach for marketing because the team was so bad, I’ll give you a whole high five.

Amazon had no idea which #Patriots player to feature on the promo for next week… so they just put Bill Belichick.



Amazon had no idea which #Patriots player to feature on the promo for next week… so they just put Bill Belichick.

Have never seen something like this before😂

Amazon Prime Really Didn’t Have Any Good Options To Work With For The Graphic

To be fair, the Patriots really don’t have that many great options considering that they’re 2-9.

Prime could have chosen defensive end Matthew Judon, since the game could be framed as a “battle of the edge rushers.” But Judon tore his biceps earlier this season. While he could come back sometime later this month, there’s no reason to rush him back to a team that’s battling for the top draft pick.

There’s always the quarterback, since most casual NFL fans know a lot of the quarterback’s names. But alas, the Patriot’s signal-caller is Mac Jones, who only seems interested in finding ways to make sure his team loses games rather than winning them.

While most of the Patriots’ problems revolve around Mac Jones (white jersey) and the offense, not much has gone right in any phase of the game for New England. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The one Patriots player who has had a consistently good season is wide receiver Demario Douglas. However, he doesn’t offer much name recognition outside of Pats nation. Plus, he’s in concussion protocol right now, so he might not even be ready for next Thursday.

Basically, the Patriots – once the sports world’s standard for excellence – are so bad they don’t have one good player worth using in a promotion for a prime time game. My, how times have changed.