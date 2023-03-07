Amazon Prime Announces It Will Stream First NFL Black Friday Game For Free

Videos by OutKick

In October 2022, the NFL announced that it would be taking over the biggest shopping day of the year: Black Friday. The contest will be the first NFL Black Friday game and will take place Nov. 24 with an expected kickoff of 3 p.m. ET.

OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported last fall that the game would be streamed on Amazon Prime, and Tuesday the streaming giant confirmed the news, but with an added detail.

The Black Friday game will be available for free on Prime Video. NFL fans won’t have to subscribe to Amazon Prime to watch the big game the day after Thanksgiving.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with the NFL and build a new holiday tradition for our customers with the first Black Friday NFL game,” VP of Prime Video Jay Marine, said in a statement.

“We’re so very proud of our Thursday Night Football production and all the teams in front of and behind the camera. As families look to spend time together over the holiday weekend, we are excited to provide an opportunity for everyone to enjoy this new day of NFL action.”

Amazon Prime took over Thursday Night Football last season. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung will cover the on-field action just as the trio does for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcasts.

While we do not know which two teams will be battling it out on Black Friday with the 2023 NFL schedule being released later this spring, this certainly seems like a win-win for both Amazon and NFL fans.

NFL fans get a late-afternoon game to watch and escape the inlaws while Amazon will only pick up more digital foot traffic on what has to already be one of its busiest days of the entire year.

