Amazon Driver Fired After Being Caught Peeing Outside During Delivery

An Amazon driver has been fired for peeing on the job.

In a Las Vegas suburb last Monday, the delivery driver left a neighborhood with more than just brown boxes. He also delivered some unwanted urine to a homeowner – who just so happened to have a camera.

Because of the homeowner’s camera, the phrase “urine trouble” now applies to not just a prostate exam, but also the Amazon driver’s employment status.

Vegas’ KTNV says that homeowner Val Williams had noticed an unusual stench omitting from her yard for weeks. The strange smell prompted her to rearrange her surveillance cameras.

That move allowed her to catch the Amazon driver red handed. Or in this case, yellow handed.

WATCH the video below courtesy of KTNV Las Vegas, ABC13:

Though the security footage doesn’t show the driver specifically emptying his tank, what is shown is enough evidence to be convinced that the worker had taken it upon himself to water Williams’ lawn.

Video shows the delivery driver walking towards Williams’ yard and returning roughly a minute later, pulling his pants up while walking towards his Amazon vehicle.

If the video wasn’t enough to prove that the driver used Williams’ yard as his own personal port-a-potty, Williams took a post-pee photo of her newfound wetlands.

Photo c/o KTNV 13

“I expect dogs to pee outside,” Williams told KTNV. “I don’t expect human beings to pee outside.”

Boy, Williams would hate to see what my backyard looks like during those midsummer nights when the beers are flowing and the music’s too good to head indoors. But that’s neither here nor there.

“He had peed all over the house and the water hose. I felt violated,” Williams continued. “I was disappointed and felt angry.”

Can’t blame her there. If I want to pee on my own hose, so be it. But the minute another man’s urine makes its way into my shrubs – uninvited – is when we have a problem.

An Amazon delivery driver apparently peed where he shouldn’t have. (Photo by Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images).

Williams reported the incident to Amazon and the company’s local delivery service partner IBR Logistics. Upon doing so, Williams was told that there had been similar complaints about the driver before.

Amazon must’ve had themselves a serial outside pee-er!

Keyword there being had.

IBR Logistics fired the Amazon delivery driver, apologized and made plans to disinfect the area.

I’m not sure how one goes about disinfecting urine from outside a home. But, conveniently enough, Amazon just so happens to sell a 24 oz bottle of Urine Gone! for $11.88.

