Amazon Disables Reviews for ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Viewers do not like the new Amazon series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” That’s the consensus among user ratings on IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic.

On Amazon, however, users can no longer leave reviews. Over the weekend, it disabled reviews of the series on its main site.

Amazon disabled the comments after journalists accused users of “review bombing” — a phenomenon in which angry fans make fake accounts to sway public perception of a series. So far, critics have given the show warm reviews.

TV writers have defended Amazon’s decision to censor comments, by citing racism. What else?

Some guy at The Wrap says Amazon disallowed comments to fend off “racially intolerant admirers of J.R.R. Tolkien’s books attacking the show for its diverse casting.”

Spoiler: no one is mad about the diverse cast. Rather, the show isn’t any good. It deviates greatly from Tolkien’s storytelling techniques and character development.

As Elon Musk said, “The Rings of Power” must have Tolkien turning in his grave:

Amazon says a record 25 million viewers watched the first episode of the series. While impressive, it’s unclear how Amazon calculated that number.

Does Prime measure average viewers per minute like a television network, or count each viewer like YouTube?

Either way, Big Tech doesn’t allow users to create parody accounts of Dr. Fauci or crush “The Rings of Power” on Amazon.

Unfortunate.