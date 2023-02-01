Battery Charges Dropped Against Ex-NBA Player Amar’e Stoudemire

Videos by OutKick

Retired NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested on Dec. 18 after allegedly striking his daughter, which was followed by battery charges against the 40-year-old.

An update on the case by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced that the battery charges have been dropped against Stoudemire.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to their full statement, the victim (Stoudemire’s daughter) did not cooperate with the prosecution, thus releasing Stoudemire from the case.

“The case was dropped due to the failure of the victim to cooperate in the prosecution of the criminal case,” the statement read, in part.

Stoudemire allegedly hit his daughter after she disrespected and lied to her grandmother, with Stoudemire telling responding officers that he gave her “a whooping.” As shared by the Miami Herald, details from the arrest report noted “blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants.”

Stoudemire’s daughter had reached out to her mother, sending a photo that displayed a bloodied face before the mother arrived at the residence.

Following the arrest, Stoudemire’s bond was set at $1,500. A day later, he spoke out to claim his innocence and said the legal system would unveil the truth. Following news of the dropped battery case, Stoudemire released a statement, via TMZ.

“A little over a month ago, my family’s world was turned upside down as I faced allegations that we all knew to be untrue – which I instantly and publicly denied,” Stoudemire said.

“Today, I’m grateful that after a full investigation, all charges were dismissed. Fortunately, my family and most importantly, my incredible children are all doing well. My faith in the goodness we all possess has never wavered and has never been greater.

“My love for my family is without limits. I am appreciative of all the respect and support received from family, friends and colleagues. Now that this chapter is closed, I look forward to all the great moments ahead with my family.”

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)