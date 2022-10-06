Alvin Kamara Still Waiting On Teammate Marcus Maye To Pay Up On Florida-Tennessee Wager

Not only did Alvin Kamara beat Florida while playing for Tennessee in 2016, he looks to have cashed in from the Vols win two weeks ago. Well, that’s if his teammate Marcus Maye decides to pay off his debt to Kamara.

The former Tennessee and current New Orleans Saints running back made a bet with former Florida Gator and current Saints DB Marcus Maye on the game. A game in which the Vols won 38-33 in Knoxville, catapulting Josh Heupel’s team to 8th in the country.

But according to Kamara, who spoke with New Orleans media on Wednesday, Marcus Maye has yet to pay up on the $1,000 dollars bet.

Alvin Kamara also says Marcus Maye still owes him $1K on a Tennessee-Florida bet … and he’s accepting all action on LSU-Tennessee this weekend. — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) October 5, 2022

Tennessee Volunteers running back Alvin Kamara. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This wasn’t the only bet that was made on the Florida-Tennessee game involving current NFL stars. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts also lost a friendly bet to teammate Corradelle Patterson. But that bet involved a wardrobe change, courtesy of Patterson and connections to his former college team.

When asked about having to where the overalls. Kyle Pitts said they were waiting for him in his locker, courtesy of Patterson.

“They put me in overalls, I think that’s the worst part. Overalls.”

As for Alvin Kamara, if he has to wait any longer, overalls could always be an option.