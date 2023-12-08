Alvin Kamara, Saints Send Care Package To Injured Sideline Official

Videos by OutKick

NFL sideline official Nick Piazza is recovering at home after suffering a gruesome leg injury during Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints.

The scene unfolded as Saints running back Alvin Kamara got pushed out of bounds by Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes. Kamara hit the ground and rolled into Piazza’s leg — causing two torn ligaments, a fractured fibula and cartilage damage.

Piazza later said he tried to hurdle Kamara but, “I mistimed my jump.”

The game was stopped while the official received medical attention. Staff put an air cast on the injured leg and loaded Piazza onto a stretcher. A cart took him away and drove off to applause from the crowd.

Warning: Video is tough to watch.

NFL sideline official breaks leg after being crashed into by players pic.twitter.com/hCLiqeVW0R — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 3, 2023

Alvin Kamara Reached Out To The Sideline Official

Piazza will need surgery and a long recovery, but he’s received an outpouring of support from both Kamara and the Saints, according to Jeff Duncan of the Times-Picayune.

“I really appreciate the messages, care packages and medical treatment,” Piazza said. “And if you see Alvin, please tell him thanks. He signed a football and jersey for me. Very nice.”

Piazza said the Saints sent a care package to his house, and owner Gayle Benson personally had food sent to his family. Others around the league have reached out as well.

“I was embarrassed at first,” he said. “I’m not used to being in the spotlight. But after a while, I realized, ‘Ain’t no hiding it now.’ It is what it is.”

My column on Nick Piazza, and the head-spinning events that changed his life on Sunday…



Injured Saints chain crew member discusses his recovery, Alvin Kamara's gift, more https://t.co/rM0mPpsAAF — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 7, 2023

Piazza works full time as a teacher. But for the last nine years, he has been in charge of placing the orange first down marker during Saints home games. For his efforts, he earns $50 a game.

Most people would say that’s not enough money to risk snapping your leg in half. But Piazza enjoys having the best seat in the house on game day.

“I’ve always loved the Saints,” he said. “There’s nothing better than being right there.”

Good for Piazza for staying positive. But hopefully the Saints’ care package included some paid hospital bills.

