Sideline Official Seems To Suffer Gruesome Leg Injury In Lions-Saints Game

Injuries are an unfortunate part of the game in the NFL. But usually that’s a problem for the players, not the officials.

During Sunday’s game between the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints, disaster struck when a sideline official went down with what appeared to be a gruesome leg injury.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara ran the ball toward the sideline and got pushed out by Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes. Kamara hit the ground and rolled into the legs of one of the members of the chain gang. As Kamara got up, cameras showed the official on the ground holding his leg.

And the leg was facing the wrong way.

Warning: This video is hard to watch.

Holy shit that camera guys leg snapped https://t.co/fDcjEdR8p3 — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) December 3, 2023

The tweet incorrectly says the official is a “camera guy,” but we’ll give Bussin’ a pass.

The game was stopped while the official received medical attention. Staff put an air cast on the injured leg and loaded the man onto a stretcher. A cart took him away and drove off to applause from the crowd.

Tense scene here in New Orleans. An official is down after a player collided with him on the sideline. Play has stopped.



He’s being loaded onto a backboard — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) December 3, 2023

I’m no doctor, but it certainly did not look good. Physical therapist and football injury analyst Jeff Mueller said he thinks the official suffered a knee fracture, judging by the video.

NFL Sideline Official –



Likely season ending knee fracture.

Not good. Cart headed over. pic.twitter.com/D9Hg61r2h7 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 3, 2023

We’ve seen some pretty brutal leg injuries this season, and this one looks eerily similar to what we saw happen to Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb in Week 2.

There’s been no official update from the league.

We wish the sideline official the best!

