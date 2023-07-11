Alvin Kamara Pleads No Contest After Violently Attacking Man In Las Vegas

Videos by OutKick

Alvin Kamara got off easy after attacking a man in Las Vegas back in 2022.

The New Orleans Saints running back entered a no contest plea in court Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace for a 2022 attack on a man at the Cromwell in Las Vegas, according to 8NewsNow.com.

The talented NFL running back had initially faced a felony battery charge. If convicted on the felony, Kamara could have spent years in prison.

Instead, he’s been sentenced to 30 hours of community service and must cover the $100,000+ in medical expenses the victim suffered.

The NFL star must complete both within the next 90 days.

Alvin Kamara pleads no contest to misdemeanor charge of breach of peace in relation to a 2022 attack on a man at the Cromwell in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara puts his criminal case behind him.

Kamara was arrested after the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas following the violent attack. He was infamously allowed to play in the game, despite the fact police were already looking for him.

Video surfaced of the violent and brutal attack at Cromwell, and it was a horrible look for Alvin Kamara.

Alvin Kamara sentenced after no contest plea in Vegas beating case. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Saints running back and a group of people could be seen savagely beating a man as he lay on the ground near the hotel’s club.

You can watch the video below, but be warned it’s incredibly disturbing.

Now, the only question left is what punishment Kamara gets from the league. The good news is the felony charge was dropped. That means the NFL’s punishment might be less severe. However, there’s no way the NFL lets this situation slide. The video is simply too damning. Definitely expect Kamara to miss some games in 2023.