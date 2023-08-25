AlphaTauri’s Daniel Ricciardo Ruled Out Of Dutch Grand Prix With Broken Wrist, Will Be Replaced By Liam Lawson

Videos by OutKick

Daniel Ricciardo’s return to Formula 1 has hit an unfortunate snag with news that he will not take part in the Dutch Grand Prix due to a broken wrist.

AlphaTauri will replace Ricciardo with Liam Lawson, who will make his F1 debut in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

The incident happened during Free Practice 2 at Zandvoort’s banked Turn 3. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri (who replaced Ricciardo on the team. Awkward) lost control of his car and made contact with the barrier. Ricciardo was a few seconds behind him and seemed startled to see Piastri’s stopped McLaren on the racing line. He took evasive maneuvers and put his AlphaTauri in the wall.

Here's the video of Piastri and Ricciardo crashing during FP2#DutchGP #F1pic.twitter.com/3rGqdPUJ2O — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) August 25, 2023

Ricciardo mentioned that he had hurt his hand, and could be seen favoring his left arm while climbing out of the car.

Ricciardo Ruled Out After X-Rays Confirmed Broken Wrist

Ricciardo had his arm X-rayed and was determined that the Aussie sustained a broken wrist in the crash. Numerous outlets reported that Ricciardo had been ruled out and that Lawson would take his place on the grid. This was eventually confirmed by the team and by Formula 1.

BREAKING: Daniel Ricciardo is out of the Dutch Grand Prix with a break in his hand after his FP2 incident, and will be will be replaced by Liam Lawson.



Get well soon Daniel!#DutchGP #F1 @danielricciardo @AlphaTauriF1 pic.twitter.com/5sz5TSkaK5 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023

Liam Lawson is a highly-touted driver who came up through the Red Bull junior program and currently serves as a reserve driver for AlphaTauri and Red Bull.

The 21-year-old most recently raced in the very competitive Super Formula series in Japan. He came in 2nd in the championship earlier this year. In 2022, he finished the Formula 2 season in P3 of the championship standings.

There has always been a sense that he was worthy of a seat in F1, and now, he’ll get his first shot at impressing in a Grand Prix. That AlphaTauri should be in good hands while Ricciardo recovers.

Speaking of which, here’s to hoping Danny Ric is on the mend soon. This is some serious bad luck that he didn’t need in his F1 return.

