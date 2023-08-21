OnlyFans Star Allie Rae Is FIRED UP For College Football To Start

Videos by OutKick

Allie Rae can’t wait to soak up some college football, and we definitely don’t blame her.

Rae is famous for ending her career as a nurse to print money on OnlyFans, Instagram and Twitter. She’s well-known for being a huge sports fan, which is probably why she has such broad appeal.

That includes college football and she tweeted Sunday that she’s ready to rock and roll with her beloved Minnesota Gophers starting with the opener against Nebraska.

Not only is Rae fired up and excited, but she’ll be in attendance for the first game of the season.

Hey @GopherHole y’all ready for home opener next week?? Will y’all be there? I’ll be there in GOLD for gold out! 🏈 — The Allie Rae ®️ (@MrsAllieRae) August 20, 2023

I think I speak for a lot of people out there when I say we feel the exact same way as Rae. The first games of the season start this Saturday with week zero, and then we’re really off to the races starting next week.

We’ll be consuming cold beers, great food and not leaving the TVs for the next several months starting this weekend.

You’re simply insane if you’re not excited. It’s the best time of year.

College football returns Saturday, and I have the PERFECT tailgate guide:



– Advice for landing a hot woman

– Alcohol (No Bud Light!)

– Best food options

– Fire music playlist



ENJOY: https://t.co/6LHcG0oIq0 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 21, 2023

Having said that, I have to wonder if Allie Rae is just setting herself up for disappointment. Now, I have to be clear with everyone here. I’m a Wisconsin man. Red and white flows through my veins. Rae is a Minnesota gal.

She loves the Gophers. We technically should be bitter enemies, but the OutKick crowd loves her too much to ice her out.

However, she’s insane if she thinks I’m not going to take some shots at Minnesota. The Gophers are expected to be very average. DraftKings has the win total over/under for P.J. Fleck set at exactly seven. Not great, Allie. Not great at all!

OnlyFans star Allie Rae is fired up for football season. She’s a huge Minnesota fan. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

We would never tolerate lackluster expectations like that in Wisconsin. Is Allie Rae seriously fired up for a 6-6 season? Life must be hard to be a Minnesota football fan.

Best of luck to Allie Rae and all the other fans out there gearing up. We’ll see who gets the last laugh during the Minnesota/Wisconsin game to close out the season. Things might get spicy!