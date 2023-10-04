Allen Lazard Says Aaron Rodgers Was Like Batman In His Return To New York

Videos by OutKick

While a certain popstar being in attendance at the Jets and Chiefs game over the weekend stole a lot of headlines, it wasn’t the only high-profile public appearance at MetLife Stadium that night. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers was in the house for the first time since suffering a season-ending Achilles injury just a few plays into his Jets debut.

Now, one of his receivers is talking about how it felt to have Rodgers back in the team facilities for a few days.

For some reason, Allen Lazard said it was like having the Caped Crusader hobbling around their locker room.

“He just came into the team room like Batman, honestly,” Lazard said. per Daily Mail.

“And it was just kind of a Hollywood-esque moment of just like Aaron Rodgers, you know, appearing. Walking. I thought he was about to fly, honestly.”

Admit it. You just pictured Aaron Rodgers hopping his way into the room on crutches with his leg in a cast while he wears Batman’s signature cowl as his cape flaps behind him.

Hollywood-esque indeed.

Lazard is a smart dude, and he wasn’t going to liken his injured QB to the Savior of Gotham City without a quick shoutout to his current signal caller.

“But, yeah, like Zach [Wilson] and Randall [Cobb] said, it was just all about sticking together, believing in each other,” Lazard said. “There’s gonna be rough times throughout the game, throughout the season. But just always have each other’s back, and to believe.”

Wilson had inarguably his best game since taking over for Rodgers with him in the building.

That’s the sort of thing Rodgers was probably excited to see out of his young ward on Sunday night in prime time with the eyes of the nation (and Taylor Swift) watching.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle