All Star Spurs Point Guard Dejounte Murray Traded To Atlanta

The San Antonio Spurs have sent all-star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Danilo Gallinari, 3 1st round picks and Future 1st-round pick swaps, according to multiple reports. Rumors had been swirling around Murray moving this week.
According to NBA.com, the Spurs will receive a 2023 protected first-round pick (via Charlotte), a 2026 pick swap with Atlanta, and first-round picks in 2025 and 2027.
Murray was the 29th pick in the 2016 draft. He was known as a defensive stopper throughout his career. Last year, his offense bloomed, and he was named to his first all-star team. He averaged 21 points per game, with 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds. He also led the league with 138 steals a game.
Gallinari is 33 and the Hawks had to decide by Thursday if they were keeping him, and paying his 21.5-million-dollar option, or waiving him and taking the $5 million dollar salary hit. No word yet out of San Antonio what they plan to do with Gallinari. The 3 first round picks give them plenty of future picks to deal with.