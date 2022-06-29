All Star Spurs Point Guard Dejounte Murray Traded To Atlanta

The San Antonio Spurs have sent all-star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks for forward Danilo Gallinari, 3 1st round picks and Future 1st-round pick swaps, according to multiple reports. Rumors had been swirling around Murray moving this week.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – APRIL 13: Dejounte Murray #5 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 13, 2022 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)

According to NBA.com, the Spurs will receive a 2023 protected first-round pick (via Charlotte), a 2026 pick swap with Atlanta, and first-round picks in 2025 and 2027.

Murray was the 29th pick in the 2016 draft. He was known as a defensive stopper throughout his career. Last year, his offense bloomed, and he was named to his first all-star team. He averaged 21 points per game, with 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds. He also led the league with 138 steals a game.

Gallinari is 33 and the Hawks had to decide by Thursday if they were keeping him, and paying his 21.5-million-dollar option, or waiving him and taking the $5 million dollar salary hit. No word yet out of San Antonio what they plan to do with Gallinari. The 3 first round picks give them plenty of future picks to deal with.