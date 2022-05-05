All Hell Breaks Loose At Tucson School When Dad Confronts Son’s Bully

An Arizona man, who showed up at a Tucson school Tuesday to pick up his sons after a “disturbance” with another group of students, ended up in jail on a felony charge after starting a prison yard fight with bullies who were picking on one of his boys.

“If it’s going down, it’s going down here,” 40-year-old Willie Smith allegedly told school staff who advised him to take a rear exit to avoid a confrontation with the students. Willie not only didn’t take the easy way out of the school, he walked right through a courtyard during lunch.

And it was on.

A full-blown prison yard fight with multiple undercard bouts broke out as fists started flying in multiple directions. Video from the school shows Willie Smith tangling with one student while his homies throw fists into the father from multiple angles.

KOLD News 13 reports that one 15-year-old student was arrested for disorderly conduct and that at least 30 people were involved in the scrap. In one video, Smith can be seen wrapping his hand around the throat of a student.

The Tucson school district determined that students should go back to class after their little lunch time fight with a father.

“All students and staff are safe and the campus should return to its regular class schedule within the hour,” the district said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Tucson Police Department released a statement of its own.

“This incident occurred in a large area of the campus during a busy time of day (lunch hour). The initial information I have indicates that no weapons were brought onto campus by the suspect and no injuries or medical transports have been reported.

“We can confirm no TPD officers used any type of force that including pepper spray, if it was used it was not by our department.”

The students went back to class while Willie went down to central booking to smile for the camera. Apparently, it was mission accomplished for this dad who hit his snapping point.

