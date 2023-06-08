Government In Possession Of At Least 12 Alien Spacecraft, Multiple Officials Say

Videos by OutKick

The hype around UFOs has now hit a deafening level.

For everyone who is a UFO enthusiast, it’s not a secret that the topic is starting to get out of control. Not only is there more news seemingly every single day, but the claims are getting bigger and bigger.

Below are some claims made public just this week”

Government is in possession of at least a dozen alien crafts, new report claims.

That’s just this week, folks. We’re on an absolute heater for alien and UFO content. Now, journalist Michael Shellenberger has kicked thing up a notch with a new Substack post.

Shellenberger reported Wednesday that he spoke with multiple “high-ranking intelligence officials, former intelligence officials, or individuals who we could verify were involved in U.S. government UAP efforts for three or more decades each” about the claims of whistleblower David Grusch.

The officials told him “that Grusch’s core claims are accurate.” The unnamed sources claim they know of “credible” and “verifiable” evidence that the government is in possession of at least 12 alien crafts.

“I know of at least 12-15 craft. Every five years, we get one or two recovered for one reason or another, from either a landing or that we catch, or they just crash,” a source told Shellenberger. The unnamed source shared the information with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office and Congress.

Is the government hiding UFOs?

Another source told Shellenberger, “There were at least four morphologies, different structures. Six were in good shape; six were not in good shape. There were cases where the craft landed, and the occupants left the craft unoccupied. There have been high-level people, including generals, who have placed their hand on the craft, and I would have no reason to disbelieve them.”

Shellenberger also reported some sources wouldn’t answer all his questions, even off the record, because they feared for their safety.

Sources of Shellenberger also believe Russia and China have recovered alien crafts, but there is no way of confirming that.

Are aliens real? (Credit: Getty Images)

Pentagon denies having possession of alien UFOs.

While there have been multiple shocking claims made about UFOs over the past few days, the Pentagon is holding the lines no such things exist.

“To date, AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” DoD spokesperson Susan Gough told Fox News when reacting to the claims.

Of course, the government has always denied the existence of UFOs. The government didn’t tell the truth about the Roswell Incident until 1994. The 1947 incident is the baseline for most UFO curiosity in America. Instead of being hoenst from the jump, the government lied about it for decades. Then, in 1994, the government admitted it was a test balloon from Project Mogul.

So, remain skeptical when it comes to all sides in a situation like this.

Are UFOs real? (Credit: Getty Images)

Are UFOs real? (Credit: Getty Images)

All we can guarantee you is OutKick will continue to bring you all the info as we have it!