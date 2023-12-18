Did A Gang Of Giant Aliens Attack A Girl In Peru?

Videos by OutKick

The internet has a new story about aliens and this one is downright unbelievable.

As I’ve said too many times to count, it seems like we get a new UFO or alien story every single day. Well, buckle up because we have a piping hot one coming out of Peru.

A 15-year-old girl by the name of Talia claims she was attacked by two figures wearing masks and body armor, according to the Mirror.

Yes, the aliens in Peru apparently need body armor. Do you believe that? I certainly don’t. She further alleges they had jetpacks activated by pressing a button in their boot.

Witnesses claim the figures were seven feet tall and Ikitu leader Jairo Reátegui said on RPP the attackers “are aliens,” according to the same report.

Is everyone keeping up? Aliens allegedly wearing body armor and jetpacks attacked a 15-year-old in Peru.

Now, let’s come back down to reality because there’s a theory here that makes absolute sense and it doesn’t involve giant aliens.

A Peruvian official told RRP it was likely illegal gold miners. What’s more realistic: Aliens who need body armor or bad guys illegally mining?

Anyone who says the former is a liar or living in absolute delusion.

As I say, stories about UFOs, the paranormal and unexplainable should always be treated with great skepticism. Don’t believe it just because it’s online or someone repeats it. I don’t believe much unless there’s proof or at least some serious credibility. Do you know what I don’t believe?

Giant creatures not of this planet are zipping around on jetpacks kidnapping people. Sorry, I’m just not buying it. Call me crazy! Let me know what you think about this story at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Something tells me a lot of you will agree with my assessment.