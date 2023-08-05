Alica Schmidt – The World’s Hottest Track Athlete – Gets In The Win Column While Posting A Personal Best

Videos by OutKick

German sprinter Alica Schmidt, the “World’s Sexiest Athlete” or the “World’s Hottest Track Athlete” depending on who you ask, picked up a win and a personal best this week.

It took some digging to find out when and where this took place, but I found it. Granted I don’t know a ton about the world of track and field, but the World Athletics website tells me the event took place on July 30 in Mommsenstadion, Berlin.

Again, not being an expert in track and field I couldn’t tell you what level of competition participated in the event or any of those details. What I can tell you is the 24-year-old model and track star smoked the field in the 400m.

Alica finished with a time of 52.18, as stated a personal best for her. The closest to that time finished with a time of 53.27. Beating your competition by more than a second is impressive. There’s usually at least one other runner on your heals.

Taking home a win, dusting the competition, and recording a personal best is worth celebrating no matter what the event. That’s exactly what Alica did, but her focus turned quickly to getting back to work.

“Took the win with a new personal best over 400m,” she said. “That meant a lot. Season is far from over so let’s get back to work.”

Alica Schmidt’s Hard Work Is Paying Off

Now that’s a winning attitude. She’s not letting the success get to her, she has more work to do and was right back at following the win.

That’s the kind of mindset that separates the good from the great. Alica has picked up a lot of wins on social media over the years, but not a ton of wins on the track.

It looks like finding her happy place might have unlocked something. Hopefully it’s something she can build on as she sets her sights on the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024.

Receiving an invite to the games to actually compete is something she has to be looking forward to.

Alica’s trip to the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021 turned out to be nothing more than an attempt to promote the games. It’s time she made an appearance during competition on the world’s biggest track and field stage.