Alexi Lalas Encourages Rumored New USWNT Coach To Focus On Winning Instead Of Off-Field Nonsense

There’s a new coach on the horizon for the US Women’s National Team. Now, Alexi Lalas has an idea for the team’s new bench boss: focus on winning games.

Coach Emma Hayes recently bid adieu to Chelsea and the expectation is she’ll take the job as the head coach of the USWNT. Lalas — who knows a thing or two about the world of soccer — welcomed the potential hiring as a new era for the team.

He talked about why Hayes is the woman for the job.

“I think you have to work really, really hard to find something wrong with this hire,” the soccer great said. “And she will be judged just like anybody else — on the results on the field.”

That’s more than fair. That’s how the team was judged over the summer. By the results. Unfortunately for them, they weren’t good.

Lalas Hopes Hayes Is ‘Given the Keys’

Lalas said he hopes that the powers that be give Hayes the latitude to make decisions for her team.

“I hope that Emma Hayes is given the keys and given the ability to do what she feels is appropriate,” Lalas said. “Now she has a reputation for not suffering fools, and I think that this team and this particular moment, I think it needs to get back to the focus and the priority being on winning soccer games and winning World Cups.”

Lalas then reiterated that the focus for the team should be on winning. For some reason, that is a novel concept to a lot of teams these days.

No, your job as an athlete isn’t to champion social causes or focus on endorsement deals. Do that in your own time. You’re here to win games, first and foremost.

“I hope Emma Hayes also comes in and cleans house to the extent that she can, and brings in people that she is comfortable with, and focuses back in on, ‘I don’t care how big a name you are, I don’t care how much money you have, I don’t care how many followers you have, I don’t care what your off-field positions and platforms are – I care that when that whistle blows, that you win soccer games for the United States,'” Lalas said.

“I hope that she is given the opportunity to do that and there’s not too many cooks in the kitchen.”

