Meet Alexandra Harju – Instagram’s Next Great Golf Influencer

It appears the internet has found its next great golf influencer, and her name is Alexandra Harju.

Paige Spiranac started a massive trend when she pivoted from playing golf at SDSU to becoming an Instagram star.

That was several years ago, and many have attempted to replicate Spiranac’s success. Nobody has come close, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been who tried.

Paige Spiranac was the first woman to make the golf influencer trend incredibly popular. Many have followed, but none have been as successful. Is Alexandra Harju the next Paige Spiranac? (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Is Alexandra Harju the next Paige Spiranac?

While none have matched Paige Spiranac, there are still plenty of accounts that have popped up and enjoyed success.

It appears Alexandra Harju is now in that category. Going on a trustworthy tip I received this morning from a co-worker, I did what any Big J journalist would do.

I fired up my internet access, headed to Instagram and figured out what Alexandra Harju is all about. Turns out, there is a lot of potential there.

In fact, she already has nearly 120,000 followers, and it’s not a mystery why.

Harju is drawing attention online.

Now, it’s important to note that while Alexandra Harju has a large following, information about her is pretty limited.

In fact, it’s hard to find any information at all about her that’s not on her Instagram, which mostly just consists of golf content and swimsuit photos.

However, golf isn’t Harju’s only talent. The outdoor and sports enthusiast also likes to carve it up on the waves.

Is this woman made for OutKick fans or is this woman made for OutKick fans? The answer is an overwhelming yes.

She still has a very long way to go to catch Paige Spiranac, but Alexandra Harju is obviously popular for a reason. It should be interesting to see where she goes now that she’s received the popular OutKick boost.