Vikings Player Shares Incredibly Racist Messages Sent To Him Following Eagles Loss

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison received some unbelievably vulgar messages Thursday night.

The Vikings dropped a tough game to the Eagles 34-28, and Mattison dropped one of three fumbles Minnesota suffered throughout the game.

For some insane reason, people thought it was appropriate to hop on Instagram and send him wildly racist messages.

Alexander Mattison reveals racist DM messages sent to him after the Vikings lost to the Eagles. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Vikings running back was called multiple racial slurs, which have been blocked out, in screenshots below.

“But this sh*t is unacceptable. SMFH I hope the 60+ people who decided to come at me with disgustingly disrespectful messages tonight in DM’s and comments. Really reflect on WTF you say and how it could truly affect someone. Under my helmet, I am a human.. A Father.. A son. This is sick. SMH,” the Vikings RB wrote in reaction to the comments.

Warning: the messages below contain offensive language.

Vikings running back Alexander Mattison shares racist messages from fans after losing to the Eagles. (Credit: Alexander Mattison/Instagram)

There is simply no excuse for this kind of comment, and Mattison was right to air them out and put people on blast.

If you want to jump in someone’s DMs slinging racist slurs like the n-word, then don’t be surprised when it gets blasted out to the world.

Athletes aren’t playing for your fantasy games or your bets. They’re playing for their team and the money they’re receiving. The idea anyone would feel bold enough to call a person they don’t know anything inappropriate, especially the n-word, is appalling.

Alexander Mattison was sent racist messages after losing to the Eagles. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

It’s always a small group of people who ruin it for everyone else. Grow up, be mature and knock this nonsense off. Props to Alexander Mattison for not being afraid to air this all out.