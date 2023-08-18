Videos by OutKick

Alexa Demie’s profile is blowing up, and that now includes a new Calvin Klein campaign.

Demie stars in the HBO hit series “Euphoria,” which for the case of full disclosure, I have never seen because I don’t watch weird dramas. I digress.

Once you get a big break in Hollywood, there’s one main goal:

Print as much cash as quickly and turn the one break into bag after bag of stacks of money.

While it’s impossible to say whether or not Demie has done that – her co-star Sydney Sweeney certainly has – she’s definitely attempting to grow her profile.

Alexa Demie stars on “Euphoria.” She is also in a new Calvin Klein ad. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)



While Demie might not have the fame of co-star Sydney Sweeney, she’s still doing her best to dabble outside of “Euphoria.”

That includes a new Calvin Klein ad that is catching plenty of attention. In fact, it blew up to the point that “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White, who is now single and ready to mingle, commented, “Wow,” according to US Weekly.

Will Demie be Hollywood’s next big star?

Is the fact Alexa Demie teamed up with Calvin Klein a sign that she’s destined to be a star? That remains to be seen. The reality is her credits aren’t overly impressive outside of “Euphoria.”

In fact, other than a brief stint on “Ray Donovan,” none of her acting credits come close to the success she’s found on the HBO series.

However, she’s clearly trending in the right direction because Calvin Klein is one of the biggest brands in the world. She’s now the face of a major campaign.

Generally speaking, apparel companies don’t hand out ad deals like this to people they think aren’t relevant.

Alexa Demie stars in a Calvin Klein ad. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

As for her own presence online, Demie sports 11.6 million Instagram followers. If acting doesn’t work out long term, she’ll be able to make plenty of money online. There’s no doubt about that.