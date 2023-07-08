Alex Palou To F1? Rumor Is It Could Happen And It Would Be Bad News For IndyCar

Videos by OutKick

Red Bull Racing has some driver issues this season in both of its teams, and one rumor is that the fix for at least one team could be IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou.

He’s a phenomenal driver and one of the biggest names in the series. Still, has been open about F1 aspirations and even done some testing for McLaren.

However, if he made that jump, it would be terrible news for IndyCar.

According to F1 journalist, Joe Saward Red Bull and AlphaTauri could make some driver swaps in the near future. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez has had a shockingly poor stretch in qualifying in which he has failed to make Q3 in 5 straight race weekends, most recently ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. That’s completely unacceptable given how dominant their car is.

Meanwhile, some at Red Bull have made it very clear that they’re not impressed with how Nyck De Vries has faired at Alpha Tauri.

Red Bull reserve driver would be the logical option to replace Perez, but who could they get to take over at AlphaTauri (or whatever it’s called next season?”

“One rumours (sic) that is interesting is that Indycar star Alex Palou currently had a contractual window that might allow him to jump out of IndyCar and into an F1 drive, before the doors slam shut and he has to stay where he is, with either current employer Ganassi or McLaren,” Saward writes.

He adds that Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko likes what he sees from the Spanish driver.

However, all of IndyCar should be praying that Palou stays in IndyCar.

IndyCar can't let (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

IndyCar Isn’t A Feeder Series; It Shouldn’t Become One

Alex Palou is a bonafide star in the NTT IndyCar Series. At just 26 years old, he already has one championship under his belt and looks on pace to win a second, unless the wheels completely fall off of his 2023 campaign.

After winning last weekend at Mid-Ohio, Palou has won 4 of the last 5 races. That is a level of dominance not often seen in IndyCar, a series wit a far more level playing field than Formula 1.

Palou is one of the series’ rising stars, and they can’t afford to lose him. Not just because of what he brings to the series, but the message that would send.

A Palou move to F1 — especially if it proved to be successful — would likely lead to more of the series’ top talent being poached by F1 teams. Before this season, Red Bull was reportedly working to bring Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta to AlphaTauri. A lack of super license points prevented that from happening.

IndyCar wants to paint itself top-tier series like Formula 1. Not as a viable stepping stone to F1.

The series will never grow if begins yielding top talent to Formula 1.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou is on a heater this season and looks to be on track for his second IndyCar championship. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

So What Should They Do?

The problem is how do they prevent that from happening? That’s the multi-million dollar question, isn’t it?

Many drivers — especially those from Europe like Palou — grow up wanting to race in F1. If that opportunity to take one of F1’s 20 seats is on the table, he’s going to take it.

It’s going to be extremely hard to figure out a way to convince drivers to give up what was potentially a lifelong dream and stay in IndyCar.

Perhaps the answer is money. Maybe the answer is pointing out that staying at Ganassi or Arrow McLaren would allow Palou to compete for wins, while a move to AlphaTauri wouldn’t.

IndyCar needs to do something. Because if Palou leaves for F1, expect other top-level talent to follow him.

