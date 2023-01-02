Alex Ovechkin Embarrasses Canadiens On The Ice Then Takes Post-Game Picture With All Of Their Moms

The final few weeks of 2022 were mighty kind to Alex Ovechkin.

In early November Ovi became the Washington Capitals’ all-time leading goal scorer. Then, on Dec. 13, he became just the third player in NHL history to score 800 goals thanks to a hat trick against the Chicago Blackhawks. Ten days later he scored two goals against the Winnipeg Jets to pass Gordie Howe for the second-most goals in league history only behind Wayne Gretzky.

While all of those accomplishments are historic, his most impressive feat may have come on New Year’s Eve.

Ovechkin recorded yet another hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens in what was a 9-2 win for Washington, but it was his savage move off the ice that makes the occasion even better.

After toying with the Habs, Ovechkin took a picture with the moms of a bunch of the Canadiens.

These women’s children were just embarrassed by this man, but they weren’t about to pass up an opportunity to get a photo with one of the all-time greats.

Alex Ovechkin embarassed the Habs infront of their moms and then took a picture with them pic.twitter.com/e3rP48Pfo0 — Habs Fan TV (@habsfantv_) January 1, 2023

Every NHL team traditionally holds parent trips throughout the season with dads traveling with the team on a road trip and then another for the mothers of the team.

It’s safe to say the Montreal moms were happy that the team picked a trip to D.C. this season.

As things stand now, Ovechkin has 806 goals to his name, just 86 shy of Wayne Gretzky. While the Russian may catch Gretzky’s goal tally he – nor anyone else – will come close to his points record of 2,857 in his career.

Ovechkin has scored 806 goals in 1,313 games played while Gretzky scored 894 goals in 1,487 games.

