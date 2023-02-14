Michigan Backup Quarterback Alex Orji Is Built Like A Boulder, Makes J.J. McCarthy Look Small

Videos by OutKick

As Michigan football hopes to return to its third-straight College Football Playoff in 2023, rising junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy will be at the helm. Behind him on the depth chart, though, might be the most jacked signal-caller in college football— even more so than Jalen Milroe.

Alex Orji is built like a boulder.

Hailing from Sachse, Texas, Orji was a three-star recruit out of high school in the Class of 2022. He flipped his commitment from Virginia Tech chose Michigan over offers from Baylor, Houston, Kansas, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Virginia and TCU, among others.

As a duel-threat guy, Orji was dominant both through the air and on the ground as a senior. His 2,064 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with just eight interceptions was impressive, but his 1,187 yards and 24 touchdowns rushing was even more so.