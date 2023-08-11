Videos by OutKick

Alex Morgan wants to move past the USWNT’s humiliating World Cup exit.

The women’s national team lost in the round of 16 to Sweden after Megan Rapinoe blew a penalty kick to close things out.

The USWNT entered the tournament as heavy favorites. They went home in as embarrassing fashion as one could have ever imagined short of not making it past the group stage at all.

While the tournament run was horrific, Alex Morgan would like to move on.

Alex Morgan breaks silence on World Cup exit. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Alex Morgan reacts to horrible World Cup loss.

Morgan recently took to Instagram to react to the loss to Sweden and disappointing exit, and she didn’t really mince words.

“It hurts and it will for a while but this wound will eventually turn into a scar. Another reminder that we compete because we want to be the best, measure ourselves against the top in the world. This time, we came up short. We know that and I own that,” Morgan wrote, in part, to her 10.2 million followers.

The soccer sensation further added, “There is no greater honor than representing my country. I value and embrace the responsibility that comes along with wearing this crest. I have never taken this opportunity for granted and never will…To carry scars is not a sign of weakness but a reminder that you fell and found a way to get back up. There is a lot of work to do and I don’t expect it to be easy but nothing worth fighting for ever is.”

You can read her entire post below.

The USWNT has faced serious criticism.

While Morgan is doing her best to put the situation behind her, the USWNT has been the subject of major criticism.

Carli Lloyd lit into the team for celebrating barely making it out of the group stage, and then further tore into the team after it was eliminated.

“I think when I first got onto the team, there was just a level of respect for everybody there. For coaches, for other players, for support staff. You know, massages, trainers, doctors. And as the years have kind of gone by — it’s little stuff, but it kind of amounts to big things — and ultimately affects on the field,” Lloyd said on the “State of the Union” podcast.

Alex Morgan talks pain of losing in the World Cup. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

“There’s just things like that. It’s like, trash around the field. It’s throwing your warmup and expecting the equipment guy. There a level of — not everybody — but there’s a level of just kind of the entitlement of, ‘Everybody’s gonna do everything for you,’ and just not being respectful of others,” Lloyd said while railing against the current mentality of the team.

While there’s no doubt Morgan is upset the USWNT lost, there’s also no doubt the team simply didn’t put on a show worthy of praise.

The USWNT behaved like tying Portugal was a successful match. It was not, and the next game against Sweden saw the Americans collapse and get eliminated. Truly embarrassing and disappointing.

Alex Morgan shares thoughts on World Cup exit. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

Major changes need to be made. If not, there’s going to be more pain and embarrassment on the horizon.