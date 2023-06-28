Videos by OutKick

Calvin Klein is generating a ton of attention with its new ad featuring Alex Morgan.

The popular apparel company teamed up with the American-born soccer star for a new campaign, and released a look at the collab Tuesday afternoon.

Morgan, who was a member of two World Cup championship teams, was apparently a great hire for the apparel company because the ad is going mega-viral.

As of early Wednesday morning, the campaign featuring Morgan in little clothing has more than 107,000 likes

Alex Morgan goes viral with revealing Calvin Klein ad campaign.

Alex Morgan is a major star in the soccer world, and has been for a very long time. She’s one of the most recognizable female athletes on the planet.

Despite saying some unhinged things about transgender athletes competing against women and not being a supporter of protecting women’s sports, she can still move the needle when it comes to soccer, the internet and ad campaigns.

That’s pretty obvious from the Instagram photos from Calvin Klein featuring the soccer star above.

Alex Morgan stars in revealing Calvin Klein ad. She’s one of the most famous athletes on the planet. (Photo by Michael Regan – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Morgan has a huge online following.

Calvin Klein teaming up with Alex Morgan isn’t just a smart idea because she’s popular on the soccer pitch. It’s a smart idea because her online following is massive. It’s one of the biggest in all of sports.

Morgan has 10 million Instagram followers, despite the fact her account isn’t really popping with anything too interesting. I guess that’s just what happens when you win multiple World Cups and have a gold medal.

Alex Morgan stars in new Calvin Klein ad campaign. She has 10 million Instagram followers. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Morgan is definitely a star when it comes to moving product or scoring goals. Now, fans just wait for her to knock off the woke nonsense. She’ll really be cooking with gas once that happens!