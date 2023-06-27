Alex Manoah ROCKED In Low-Level Minor League Start As Blue Jays Pitcher’s Crazy Downward Spiral Continues

Videos by OutKick

What in the world has happened to Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alex Manoah? The once-promising young arm suddenly looks to be a shell of his former self.

And shell is an appropriate word since all he does lately is get shelled.

Manoah burst onto the MLB scene in 2021. As a rookie, he started 20 games for the Toronto Blue Jays. He posted a 9-2 record with a 3.22 ERA and finished in the Top 10 in Rookie of the Year Voting.

Last year, he followed up a terrific rookie campaign with an even better sophomore season. The 6’6″ 285-pound righty went 16-7 across 31 starts, posting a sparkling 2.24 ERA over just under 200 innings.

Alek Manoah dominated last season for the Toronto Blue Jays but now can’t seem to get anyone out. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

He finished third in American League Cy Young voting.

So, of course, expectations were high entering his third big league season. But to say that he hasn’t lived up to expectations isn’t even an understatement. His performance in 2023 isn’t even in the same ballpark as his expectations. Probably not even in the parking lot of the ballpark.

Manoah went 1-7 in 13 starts with an ERA over 6 before the Blue Jays mercifully sent him back to the minor leagues.

Things got so bad that in his final start prior to the demotion, he attempted to literally blow a ball foul. Seriously.

Despite Manoah's best effort, this one will stay a fair ball 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZtWayJ5wwk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 5, 2023

But the Blue Jays didn’t just send him back to Triple-A. No, they sent him to something called the “Florida Complex League.”

Alek Manoah of Toronto Blue Jays reacts while pitching against the Houston Astros at the Rogers Centre on June 5, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

I have to be honest: I consider myself a pretty major sports fan. I grew up playing, watching and loving baseball. But even I had no idea what the Florida Complex League was.

Apparently, it’s considered “rookie-level” minor league baseball. Meaning, most of the players are literally playing professional baseball for the first time. The majority of players are teenagers in their first years out of high school.

So, it’s a weird spot for 25-year-old Alex Manoah. But the Blue Jays probably figured he could regain some confidence by dominating young hitters.

Except, it didn’t work out that way. Not even close.

Alek Manoah in his first rookie ball start today against the Florida Complex League Yankees:



2.2 IP, 11 ER, 10 H, 2 HR, 3 K, 2 BB pic.twitter.com/ZV3dBVd2n9 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 27, 2023

YIKES. Manoah got absolutely ROCKED by a bunch of teenagers.

It’s one of the biggest falls I think I’ve ever seen a professional athlete take. From near-Cy Young winner to not being able to get 18-year-olds out?

The only thing that even comes to mind is when Rick Ankiel completely stopped being able to pitch a baseball.

Alex Manoah probably wishes his pitches didn’t even get to the plate at this point. At least then batters couldn’t mash them out of the park.

Perhaps Manoah can pull a Rick Ankiel and reinvent himself as a position player.

But he needs to do something, because this clearly isn’t working.