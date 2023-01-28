Alert The Wives: White Claw Vodka Hits Shelves Soon

Videos by OutKick

White Claw lovers, rejoice!

The beloved hard seltzer brand announced a new product in its lineup.

Starting in March, you’ll be able to purchase White Claw vodka in stores nationwide.

But it’s not just any vodka! It’s “vodka reimagined.” Which sounds totally legit and not at all like a cheesy sales slogan.

The brand distills American grain five times, using charred coconut shells instead of activated carbon from coal mining — a process the company claims is more environmentally friendly. It’s then filtered three times.

“This is the world’s first Triple Wave Filtered™ Vodka. Filtered with the pressure equal to a 30-ft wave for a superior, smoother finish and an unrivaled taste,” the White Claw website promises.

In addition to the traditional rubbing alcohol flavor, the vodka is also available in three fruity options: black cherry, mango and pineapple. The flavored vodka varieties have an ABV of 30%, while the original comes in at 40% ABV.

(Credit: White Claw)

And in case you’re too lazy to simply pour your vodka into soda water, don’t you worry your pretty little head.

Now, you’ll be able to purchase pre-canned White Claw vodka soda cocktails!

(Credit: White Claw)

The vodka sodas will be released in four flavors — peach, wild cherry, pineapple and watermelon. And for the health conscious among us, they contain real fruit juice. They’re also gluten-free, 100 calories and have only 2 grams of carbs.

I mean, it’s basically a sports drink.

The ABV on the vodka sodas comes in at 4.5%, just slightly less from the 5% ABV White Claw seltzers.

Not sure how these will taste any different than the OG seltzers, but don’t worry.

In the name of journalism, I will try them and let you know.