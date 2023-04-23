Alek Manoah Stands By Gerrit Cole Cheating Accusations

Videos by OutKick

Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah is no stranger to trash talking and making enemies of opposing players.

Manoah in 2022 though, made some of his most controversial remarks regarding Yankees’ pitcher Gerrit Cole.

When asked about cheating in MLB, he described Cole as the “worst cheater” in MLB history.

Well Manoah was scheduled to start Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium opposite none other than Gerrit Cole.

Naturally, he was asked about his accusations Friday night and, unsurprisingly, stood by it.

“I said what I said,” Manoah answered.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 9: Gerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees walks to the dugout before the start of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on June 9, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Manoah Not Backing Down On Accusations

The rivalry between Manoah and the Yankees only accelerated after his comments about Cole.

The Blue Jays starter also hit outfielder Aaron Judge with a pitch, causing the Yankees bench to empty.

Manoah told Judge it wasn’t on purpose, however, and he claimed Friday that their beef is in the past.

“I don’t think there were really any fireworks between me and [Judge],” he said according to the New York Post. “My job is to go out there and try to get him out, and that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

For his part, Cole denied that Manoah’s comments added some extra motivation to pitch well.

Gerrit Cole on comments about him made by Alek Manoah: "I get all of my motivation from inside this clubhouse."#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/2DYHTJB4qB — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 22, 2023

Saturday’s game between the two teams went off without incident, and neither starter figured in the decision.

Even though Saturday’s game didn’t lead to fireworks, Manoah doubling down will make Blue Jays-Yankees matchups must watch TV this year.