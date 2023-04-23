Alek Manoah Stands By Gerrit Cole Cheating Accusations

Videos by OutKick
Toronto Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah is no stranger to trash talking and making enemies of opposing players.
Manoah in 2022 though, made some of his most controversial remarks regarding Yankees’ pitcher Gerrit Cole.
When asked about cheating in MLB, he described Cole as the “worst cheater” in MLB history.
Well Manoah was scheduled to start Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium opposite none other than Gerrit Cole.
Naturally, he was asked about his accusations Friday night and, unsurprisingly, stood by it.
“I said what I said,” Manoah answered.
Manoah Not Backing Down On Accusations
The rivalry between Manoah and the Yankees only accelerated after his comments about Cole.
The Blue Jays starter also hit outfielder Aaron Judge with a pitch, causing the Yankees bench to empty.
Manoah told Judge it wasn’t on purpose, however, and he claimed Friday that their beef is in the past.
“I don’t think there were really any fireworks between me and [Judge],” he said according to the New York Post. “My job is to go out there and try to get him out, and that’s what I’m going to try to do.”
For his part, Cole denied that Manoah’s comments added some extra motivation to pitch well.
Saturday’s game between the two teams went off without incident, and neither starter figured in the decision.
Even though Saturday’s game didn’t lead to fireworks, Manoah doubling down will make Blue Jays-Yankees matchups must watch TV this year.