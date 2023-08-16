Alec Baldwin Might Face New Charges In Fatal Shooting On Movie Set: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Alec Baldwin could be in serious legal trouble after originally appearing to skate on anything related to Halyna Hutchins’ death.

Baldwin was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter in early 2023 in connection with the 2021 shooting of Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

The actor was holding a gun loaded with a live round that went off and killed the cinematographer. He has always maintained he never pulled the trigger and isn’t responsible for it being loaded with live ammo.

Eventually, the charges were dropped over concerns the gun had been modified, but the situation has taken a huge step in the wrong direction for Baldwin.

Halyna Hutchins died after being shot on the set of “Rust.” Alec Baldwin was holding the gun that fired the shot. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim Adly/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin could be charged again for ‘Rust’ shooting.

The “Rust” star could be charged with manslaughter after a forensic report concluded the trigger absolutely had to be pulled in order for the weapon to fire, according to Variety. The forensic examination was ordered by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, according to the same Variety report. The findings became public Tuesday.

The experts wrote the following findings, according to Variety:

This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger. Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver.

Now that it appears the trigger had to be pulled in order for the live round to be fired, which Baldwin denies, he could face new legal challenges after the original charges were dropped.

“I expect that decision to be forthcoming,” Morrissey told Variety in a statement following the findings about whether or not new charges will be brought.

Alec Baldwin could face new charges in the shooting of Halyna Hutchins. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

While Baldwin’s fate now appears to be up in the air, it’s important to remember a woman lost her life and a family is suffering. Halyna Hutchins, by all accounts, was an incredible woman, and she died on the set of a movie because basic safety rules were ignored. Why was live ammo on the set? Why did Baldwin not check the weapon as soon as it was handed to him? There were so many basic common sense gun safety rules that were ignored. If even one had been followed (check the gun or don’t bring live ammo on set), Hutchins would still be alive. It’s that simple, and prosecutors now have a serious decision to make with Baldwin.