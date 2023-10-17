Alec Baldwin Likely To Be Charged Again In Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Alec Baldwin might, once again, face criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

Baldwin admitted to holding a pistol unknowingly loaded with live ammo that was used to accidentally shoot and kill Hutchins on the set of the film in 2021. Hutchins was working a camera with the weapon pointed directly at her when it was fired.

The actor has maintained he never pulled the trigger, which was directly disputed by the FBI. The FBI came to the conclusion he absolutely pulled the trigger on the revolver, but it’s still not known how live ammo was loaded into the weapon.

Alec Baldwin reportedly to be charged again in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim Adly/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Baldwin initially faced criminal charges, but the case was dropped. Now, it’s reportedly likely he’s slapped with new charges.

New Mexico prosecutors plan on charging Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter and the case will be presented to a grand jury in November, according to multiple reports.

Baldwin faces 18 months in prison if convicted. Multiple reports also said there have been discussions about a possible plea deal, but it’s unknown right now whether or not one will be reached.

Alec Baldwin expected to face charges again in death of Halyna Hutchins. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

One of the most recent issues with the case was the claim additional safety training wasn’t provided out of a “financial motive,” according to Fox News. A judge recently ordered documents turned over to determine whether or not that was the case.

Now, numerous reports state he will be charged again and could face a year and a half in prison.

Alec Baldwin was holding the pistol that fired the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

This is a rapidly developing situation. Check back to OutKick for any updates we might have.