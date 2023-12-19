Alec Baldwin Berates Pro-Palestine Protesters:  ‘Why Don’t You Shut the F*ck Up?’

Videos by OutKick

Alec Baldwin berated another civilian Monday. But at least this incident didn’t result in Baldwin punching a man in the face.

According to the New York Post, protesters darted at the actor during a pro-Palestine demonstration near Penn Station and Grand Central Station.

Baldwin snapped, lunged at a protester, and shouted, “Ask me a smart question! Ask me a smart question!”

“Shut your f—king mouth, you have no f—king shame,” the man shouted back.

Another protestor asked Baldwin if we condemned Israel, to which he responded, “No, I support peace for Gaza.”

“Go f— yourself,” the man yelled back. “Your career’s tanking.”

BREAKING during our livestream: actor Alec Baldwin gets in physical confrontation with pro-Palestine protester.



"Why don't you shut the fu*k up!" Baldwin yells at protester during NYC pro-Palestinian march. pic.twitter.com/Ckg7JxmzqM — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) December 18, 2023

Baldwin did not deny that his career was tanking. However, he continued to shout even as police escorted him away.

“Why don’t you shut the f— up?!” Baldwin fired back. “Go f— yourself!”

Later in the exchange, another man referenced the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchin on the set of Rust.

“Nice to see you man, but you killed somebody, you know that right?”

“Stop crying. Stop crying. I can’t hear you because you’re crying so much,” Baldwin responded.

I must say. I am surprised.

I am surprised Baldwin didn’t use the opportunity to condemn Israel. It’s not often that Baldwin does not align with the far-left on a story of significant magnitude.

I am also surprised Baldwin didn’t resort to violence. Again, that’s an improvement.

All in all, we hope Baldwin can put this latest incident behind him.

We hope he doesn’t allow the sight of indignant antisemites in New York City to cause him any sense of fear.

After all, Baldwin is already living in fear: