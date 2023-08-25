Biden’s Alcohol Czar Indicates Americans Should Only Have Two Drinks A Week

Videos by OutKick

Americans better buckle up for battle when it comes to boozing it up on beer and other alcohol selections.

Nothing sets the tone better in the USA than an ice cold beer after a long day of work or perhaps in the shower before a long day of college football.

We’ve fought ever since this country’s inception to defend freedom, and that includes the freedom to consume alcohol. While the Biden administration isn’t attempting to take away your booze (over my dead body, folks), updated drinking guidelines seem imminent.

Biden’s alcohol czar Dr. George Koob told the Daily Mail that USDA could follow Canada’s lead and recommend only two drinks a week. Two drinks a week, gentlemen!

“If there’s health benefits, I think people will start to re-evaluate where we’re at [in the US],” Koob explained to the outlet when talking about potentially modeling Canada’s two drinks a week model. Currently, the USDA recommends two drinks a day for men. It would be a massive shift to just two a week.

We will not comply with new alcohol guidelines!

I believe Willie Nelson said it best when he sang, “There’s a lot of doctors that tell me that I’d better start slowing it down. But there’s more old drunks than there are old doctors. So, I guess we better have another round.”

This is the United States of America. This is the country that went to the moon, won two world wars and has never lost a Super Bowl.

Yet, we might now follow Canada’s lead on alcohol? No chance, my fellow patriots. No chance. When I need to know what it means to not be the best country on the planet, then I’ll gladly ask the Canucks for their advice. Until then, I don’t care one bit what our lovable but goofy neighbors north of the border think.

Remember, people in Canada hate their beer guidelines. Let’s not forget this all-time great hero.

We’ll never give up our cold beers.

If my choices in life were down to giving up my girlfriend or giving up the God-given right to have six Busch Lights during a Wisconsin Badgers game, I’m sorry, but I’m about to be single and ready to mingle.

The beer stays. The beer stays no matter what. Wars have started over less than the idea alcohol is going to be restricted.

Is this America or communist North Korea? Two beers a week is a joke. That’s a warmup for the guys before kickoff even rolls around. I can delete two beers from this Earth in a matter of minutes.

My guess is most OutKick readers can do the same because you’re almost certainly a red-blooded patriot and awesome dude if you’re a regular reader.

Now, I’m certainly not encouraging anyone to do anything stupid or to engage in dangerous behavior. I’m simply stating that freedom still exists in this country the last time I checked. That includes the freedom to down a few cold ones with the boys, and we’re damn sure not stopping at two. Cold beer today, cold beer tomorrow and cold beer forever.