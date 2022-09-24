Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run

St. Louis Cardinals legend and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols hit career home run number 700 Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

The moment Albert Pujols joined the 700 Home Run Club!



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/RLUAg9pgNA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 24, 2022

Pujols hit two home runs against the Dodgers in the first four innings of the game to become just the fourth major leaguer in history to reach 700 career home runs.

Pujols joins Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth, putting a capper on a remarkable career.

It’s even more remarkable considering how far Pujols needed to come this year to reach 700, as he entered the year with 679.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches career homerun 699 with Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, to take a 2-0 lead, during the third inning at Dodger Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As a part time player at this point in his career, there was no guarantee he’d get enough at bats to reach the milestone, but a second half tear cemented enough playing time to get him there.

Incredibly, the historic home run came on Apple TV+, meaning many fans probably missed the at bat trying to find where it was broadcast.

Pujols got a much deserved standing ovation at Dodger Stadium, with nearly everyone around the game pulling for the very popular Pujols to reach 700.

He’ll have another 10 games in his career to see how high he can push his total.