Alaska Airlines Plane Turns Around After Disintegrating Mid-Flight

Ever flown Alaska Air? We’ve all seen it, right? The big white plane with the giant guy on the side?

That’s the one!

I’ve never flown it, and, frankly, don’t really know anyone who has. I’ve flown other budget airlines like Spirit, so I know what to expect and I’m fine with it, just haven’t flown with Alaska yet.

… And, if we’re being honest here, I reckon I never will.

I still think the bigger reason not to fly Alaska Air is that they don’t have personal entertainment systems on seat backs. pic.twitter.com/YwgfEuMe7I — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) January 6, 2024

NEW IMAGE from on board Alaska Airlines 1282 after ***part of the fuselage*** blew out mid-flight. Successful emergency return to Portland after 20 minutes in the air. 10-week-old (!) Boeing 737 Max 9. NTSB investigating. pic.twitter.com/qjX8fQ1br1 — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) January 6, 2024

Alaska Airlines has rough day at the office

My God. What a day for this … 10-week old (!!!) … Alaska plane. I have gallons of milk in the fridge older than this plane. Seriously. Who’s getting fired today, because this is baaaaaad.

Look, I hate flying, so I may not be the most rationale person to write this story. That being said, I feel like a plane ripping to shreds in mid-air is pretty damaging to their reputation, no? I would NEVER and I mean never fly Alaska again. No shot.

This is 100% my biggest fear when I fly, and I used to think it was all just in my head. I’ve always envisioned my plane coming undone in mid-air and sucking my ass right out into the sky. Seriously. What a miserable way to go, right? Up until about 10 minutes ago, I didn’t think it was possible.

But the folks over at Alaska proved me wrong! This, by the way, is why I never do window seats, either. No thanks. If my plane rips apart at 30k feet, I’d prefer to be in the aisle seat where I stand a chance.

Passenger Kyle Rinker took this photo. He tells CNN "it was really abrupt, just got to altitude and the window/wall just popped off." — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) January 6, 2024

How about Kyle talking about this as if it’s the cap to a marker? “Just popped off.” It’s a PLANE! Feel like things can go wrong up there and still be fine, but when they start “popping off” we need to worry. That’s a big no-no in the aviation industry.

By the way, boots on the ground say that nobody was sucked out of this giant hole, which is maybe the most shocking part of this story. Nobody was sitting next to the giant hole! Only casualties were “phones and other items.” Unreal.

Hope this is a good lesson to everyone to back up your crap to iCloud, too. You never know when your phone’s gonna get sucked out of a plane at 30,000 feet.