Alanna Rizzo Apologizes For Tantrum Over ‘Jackoffs, Bloggers And Podcasters’ In MLB Clubhouses

After taking heat from the entire Internet and a strong scolding from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, Alanna Rizzo has apologized for her tirade against FOX Sports writer Jake Mintz.

Rizzo blasted Mintz Thursday on MLB Network’s High Heat for his reporting on Atlanta Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia. During the tantrum, she called Mintz an undeserving “jackoff” and claimed he violated the sanctity of the clubhouse.

But after the BBWAA condemned her disparaging rant, Rizzo went back on High Heat Friday with “a very heartfelt apology.”

Alanna Rizzo gave "a very heartfelt apology to Jake Mintz and the entire BBWAA" pic.twitter.com/rT9tjSWLY3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 13, 2023

This apology reads very much like “I’m saying this so I don’t lose my job.” Because in the original tirade, she didn’t just go after Mintz. Rizzo made it abundantly clear she had a problem with all the “bloggers and podcasters” who — in her mind — don’t deserve media credentials.

So let’s back up and set the scene. It all started after the Braves’ win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS on Monday. Mintz reported that Arcia was mocking Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper in the clubhouse, saying “Ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper!”

That led to Harper staring down Arcia after hitting home runs in the Phillies’ 10-2 Game 3 win on Wednesday.

Well, in Rizzo’s opinion, Mintz had no right to report on Arcia’s mocking because it was “off the record” — even though he did it loudly and openly knowing there were reporters and cameras in the clubhouse.

Jake Mintz Gets Apology From Alanna Rizzo

Rizzo says she apologized to Mintz both privately and publicly. She added that he and the rest of the BBWAA do “a tremendous job.” But if I were Jake, I’m not sure I’d be so forgiving — considering she thought he was a “jackoff,” an “idiot” and “not a real reporter” just a day earlier.

Before joining MLB Network in 2021, Rizzo reported for the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers’ local broadcasts. And she somehow believes she has more of a right to be at the game than any other member of the media.

“I am so irritated with all of these people, these bloggers, or podcasters, or, not even reporters, not even journalists going into the clubhouse,” Rizzo said. “You’re ruining it for the rest of us, the guys that come in the postseason and don’t have any clue of the pulse of the team. And it’s making it worse for the people that are there every single day covering this team on a daily basis.”

"And then some jackoff comes in at the end of the season that gets a credential, God only knows why. And the clubhouse is a sacred space." Alanna Rizzo went off on Jake Mintz's clubhouse reporting on MLBN's "High Heat" Thursday. pic.twitter.com/6dooqeLPnh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2023

And Mintz actually does cover the sport on a daily basis. He’s a credentialed member of the BBWAA, and he’s been reporting on baseball on a national level for years. But apparently he forgot to ask Rizzo’s permission to go to the NLDS.

“Then some jackoff comes in at the end of the season that gets a credential, God only knows why. And the clubhouse is a sacred space,” Rizzo said. “And, remember, I’ve been in clubhouses for the last 16, 17 years. I remember I would go in there, get my job done and get out. That is their space. So for this idiot to go in there and take something out of context just to give himself a name is ridiculous.”

Sacred space. It’s not the holy land, Rizzo. It’s a locker room.

The clubhouse is a sanctuary https://t.co/swNEWHs7FX — Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) October 13, 2023

Alanna Rizzo Sparks Debate About Clubhouse Etiquette

I won’t mention the fact that Alanna Rizzo lecturing us about locker room ethics and professionalism is like Lizzo lecturing us on weight loss. (I’ll let you Google Chris Iannetta on your own.)

But for the record, I agree with her about reporters loitering in the clubhouse if they don’t have a reason to be there. And obviously all journalists, bloggers and jackoffs should respect the players’ privacy in that space.

I’ve worked in MLB clubhouses and NFL locker rooms on both sides — as team PR and as outside media. It is the players’ space and, no doubt, there is an unspoken etiquette by which journalists need to abide.

There is nothing unethical, though, about a reporter writing what he sees and hears while that clubhouse is open to media. Especially when a player is being as vocal as Orlando Arcia reportedly was.

Lord knows — during my PR days — I had to give the “knock if off” signal more than once to players who weren’t portraying themselves in the best light with reporters around.

Rizzo said, “You have to have some sort of decorum intact if you’re going to be lucky enough to cover a Major League Baseball team.”

But it’s not about being “lucky.” Covering baseball is a job. And writers have to do their jobs — even if that means reporting on the team’s not-so-flattering moments. So as much as it’s on the journalist to respect the athletes, the athletes, too, have to respect that they aren’t the only ones in that clubhouse with a job to do.

And in my experience, most of them do.

Seems like the only person who doesn’t respect anyone, Alanna, is you.

