‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Claims High School Bully Had Unusual Request Years Later

Alan Ritchson was bullied in high school, and one of the people responsible wanted to be friendly with him years later.

Ritchson has skyrocketed to fame since being cast to play Jack Reacher in the hit Amazon series “Reacher.”

Season two is currently underway after an incredible first season. It’s one of the best shows on TV, not woke at all and it’s by far the best role of Ritchson’s career.

The Wall Street Journal recently published a very interesting profile of the “Reacher” star and his strict upbringing. One of the things noted is that he was teased because he was a bit late to hitting puberty and growing hair on his legs.

Certainly a weird thing to tease and bully someone over, but we all know how some kids can be. Not everyone was raised by great parents and taught to behave.

Alan Richtson was asked for a selfie by person who teased him growing up

However, it’s not the bullying that stands out. It’s the fact one of the people responsible approached Ritchson later in life and asked for a selfie.

“Being away from my family for long stretches on location was hard on them and me. So Cat and I recently sold our Florida house and we now live in Airbnbs and hotels while I’m on set. Cat home-schools the boys, who are 11, 9 and 7. Before we left Florida, I ran into one of the guys who teased me in high school. He wanted a selfie. I was happy to oblige, but it felt strange. He forgot what he did, but I didn’t. I still don’t like wearing shorts,” Ritchson told the Wall Street Journal.

Alan Ritchson shares story of man who bullied him asking for a photo. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ritchson is a better person than I am because if someone I didn’t like asked me for a photo or attempted to speak to me in public, I wouldn’t oblige at all.

The words leaving my mouth would not be for the years of little children. As the kids like to say, keep that same energy!

Granted, the person could have grown up and learned the errors of his way, but there’s still no photos being granted if it were up to me. Clearly, Alan Ritchson is a solid guy who didn’t want to make a big deal about it years after the bullying occurred.

Also, isn’t asking for a photo with someone you grew up with a bit weird? That’s not normal, right? I have very few rules in life, but one of them is to never take a photo with someone you personally know who has become famous simply for the sake of taking the photo. I haven’t ever done it, and never will. A group photo or a photo while at the gun range or something is totally acceptable. Just asking for a selfie is big time cringe.

That alone should embarrass this unnamed former bully who watched a selfie with Alan Ritchson. Have some basic self-respect.

“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson took a selfie with a person who used to bully him. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Would you have granted the selfie or would you have hit the guy with a hard pass? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. Let’s debate and discuss!