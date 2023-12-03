Alabama’s Jermaine Burton Has Zero Sympathy For Bulldogs Fans After Upset Loss

Videos by OutKick

Alabama handed the Georgia Bulldogs their first loss in years on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game. That’s certainly a tough pill to swallow for the reigning back-to-back National Champs. Alabama WR — and former Bulldog — Jermaine Burton made it his mission to not make it any easier for them.

Burton spent two seasons at Georgia before transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2022 season. He told reporters that the move was because he was, “Just trying to make the best decision I can for me and my family.”

Whatever the terms were, he won’t be on any UGA fans’ Christmas card lists. Not after his post-game visit to their student section in Atlanta.

Yup. He was out there trolling all of the Georgia fans with the broken-heart hand gesture. Get it? Of course, you do.

It’s not the classiest move that has ever been pulled on a football field, but still not the worst thing we’ve ever seen.

I’m not sure why he would do that. Maybe he was just fearing for his safety again.

Burton is no stranger to being the villain, especially after he was involved in an on-field altercation with a female Tennessee student after Alabama’s upset loss in Knoxville last season. His actions caused a lot of controversy and the excuse given for his actions didn’t sit well with people either: he feared for his safety when students rushed the field to celebrate.

Now, the Crimson Tide will wait and see what happens around college football after their massive upset SEC Championship to see if they might be able to eke their way into the College Football Playoff.

In the meantime, Burton will probably be one of the least popular people in Georgia.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle