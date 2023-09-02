Alabama’s Jalen Milroe Wins QB Sweepstakes For Now – Will Start Vs. Middle Tennessee

Videos by OutKick

The Alabama Quarterback Mystery is no longer.

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Milroe, the most experienced in the quarterback battle, will start for the No. 4 Crimson Tide against Middle Tennessee in the season opener at Bryant Denny Stadium tonight (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Quarterback Jalen Milroe scrambles for yardage against Arkansas last season in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Getty Images).

ESPN’s Chris Low, who has remained among the closest to Saban of media members, broke the story on Friday. Experience and the leadership Milroe showed over the summer pushed him into the No. 1 spot.

But that may or may not last until next Saturday when Alabama hosts Texas (7 p.m., ESPN).

Will Jalen Milroe Still Be Alabama’s Quarterback For Texas?

“The quarterback who plays on Saturday, um, that’s the quarterback for Saturday,” Saban said on his radio show Thursday night. “And the life of a quarterback, any quarterback, depends on how they perform.”

Milroe, for now, beat out redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and sophomore Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner.

Buchner was seen as an early favorite as he played for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees at Notre Dame. Saban hired Rees to be his offensive coordinator following the 2022 season. But Buchner is closer to third team.

A fourth quarterback could enter the mix. That is five-star true freshman Dylan Lonergan of Brookwood High in Snellville, Georgia. He is a member of the Tide’s 2023 signing class and may have the best pure arm of the group. Three or four quarterbacks could play in all for the Tide.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban Wants To Play Many Quarterbacks

“We want you to play well enough so we have an opportunity to play the other guys at the position, because that’s important for us,” Saban said he told Jalen Milroe last week.

Also in the 2023 class is quarterback Eli Holstein of Zachary, Louisiana. Who knows who would be starting tonight if Alabama had been able to attract Arch Manning, who instead signed with Texas. Manning opens the season as one of starter Quinn Ewers’ backups. The No. 11 Longhorns host Rice today (3:30 p.m., FOX).